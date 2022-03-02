HC sets aside bail to husband in case related to pregnant wife's death

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside the bail granted to a husband in a case concerning the death of his pregnant wife after five months of marriage. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while dealing with the plea by the father of the deceased, said that the trial court order granting bail to the husband — who allegedly openly demanded money — overlooked the gravity and seriousness of the offence in question.



The trial court had framed the charge under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and in the alternative, under Sections 304B (dowry death)/498A (cruelty) IPC read with Section 34 (common intention) IPC against the husband.

The high court directed the husband to surrender before the concerned jail authorities forthwith and noted that there were WhatsApp chat messages on record to show that the deceased was scared for her life on account of the demand of money at the hands of the in-laws.

At the time of passing of the impugned order, learned (trial court) judge has failed to appreciate the gravity and seriousness of the offence and the same came to be passed on erroneous and extraneous reasons. Though the trial has not proceeded expeditiously and there are no allegations against respondent No. 2 (the husband) of tampering with the evidence, however, the trial court ought not to have lost sight of the enshrined principles of bail including the gravity and seriousness of the offence, the court said in its recent order.

Keeping in view the aforesaid and the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the impugned order is set aside and respondent No. 2 is directed to surrender before the concerned jail authorities forthwith, it added. The court noted that a reading of the FIR showed it was registered on the complaint of the petitioner who claimed that besides the demands of money, there was a demand for a car and that in spite of meeting the demands, the in-laws of her daughter used to harass her.

While adverting to the facts of the present case, a bare reading of the record would show that the marriage between respondent No. 2 and the deceased was solemnized on June 25, 2018, whereafter on November 19, 2018, the deceased committed suicide. It has come in the post-mortem report that the deceased was one and half months pregnant, the court stated.

It further recorded that the deceased had visited her parental home on bhai dhuj when she conveyed a demand of Rs six lakh and also expressed her fear that in case of non-fulfilment of the demand, her husband and his family would kill her.