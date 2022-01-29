HC seeks UP hospital stand on plea alleging anomaly in X-ray of farmer killed last R-Day

New Delh: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response from a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, which conducted a post-mortem on the 25-year-old farmer who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers' protest rally on Republic Day last year, on a plea alleging that there is an apparent anomaly in the X-ray plates of the deceased.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, while dealing with an application by the deceased's grandfather who has filed the petition for court-monitored SIT probe into the death, also sought the stand of the Uttar Pradesh police and Delhi police.

The judge asked the advocate for the petitioner to supply a copy of the application to the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh officials and said reply, if any, be filed in four weeks and posted the matter for the next hearing on May 11.

In the application, the petitioner, represented by lawyers Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, alleged that the X-ray plates have not been prepared as per usual practice which casts a serious doubt concerning their sanctity. The plea said that it is emphasised that the X-ray reports are crucial in determining whether the deceased suffered any firearm injury as the X-ray plates can reveal not only the presence of any partial or broken fragment of the bullet but also provide insight into the path of the bullet.

The application stated that the post-mortem report made no mention if the X-ray was done prior to the post-mortem and no reference is made to the same by the doctor before providing his opinion with regard to the cause of death.

The X-ray plates have evidently not been prepared as per usual practice, and writing the name of the deceased by hand on an already prepared X-ray plate inspires no confidence and raises serious doubts as to the genuineness and sanctity of the said X-ray plates, said the application which has sought to know from the UP district hospital as to who wrote the name and details of deceased on the X-ray plates, when and how.