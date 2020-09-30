HC seeks reply of Delhi govt, DU, four colleges on plea over non-payment of teachers' salary

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked four DU colleges to reply on a plea by teachers seeking direction to the institutions, affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the AAP government, to release their salaries pending for the last four months. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women's College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies to file their status reports on the petition. The court also asked the Delhi government and Delhi University to file their replies to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Initially, the plea was filed against 12 colleges for non-payment salaries; however, the court deleted eight of them from memo of parties as two of the colleges have now paid the salaries to the staff till August and no employee of rest of the six colleges have approached the court with their grievance. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the teachers, argued that Delhi govt was punishing 2,000 families and it should immediately release the grant to colleges.