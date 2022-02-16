HC seeks police stand on transferring Sushil Kumar's case from Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the Delhi police's stand on a petition seeking to transfer the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving wrestler Sushil Kumar from Rohini district court to any other court in the city for a fair and impartial trial.



The four petitioners, who are prosecution witnesses, claimed that the involvement of the gangsters from Rohini or nearby areas in the case made them feel more vulnerable and that most of the other wrestlers in the stadium were either sympathizers, disciples, colleagues, or in illegal support of the accused Sushil Kumar.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked for a status report under the signatures of the DCP concerned in view of the petitioners' claim and listed the case for further hearing on

April 25.

Sushil Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.