HC seeks police stand on AAP MLA's challenge to 'bad character' declaration
new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere at this stage with the city police decision to declare MLA Amanatullah Khan as a "bad character", and sought the stand of the investigating agency on the AAP leader's challenge to
the same.
Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain issued notice on the petition by Khan and said the issues raised by in the plea requires consideration.
Lawyer M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to grant him interim relief by directing the police not to "act upon" the decision.
They will put it on display boards, take finger prints and photographs, he stated.
"It is already subjudice. I don't think they will act on it. It requires consideration. I admit your petition for judicial consideration. That's why I'm giving you a short date," the judge responded.
Siddiqui contented that the decision to declare the AAP MLA as a "bad character" was taken without any application of mind by the DCP concerned and no speaking order was passed.
He also alleged malafide in the case, claiming that instead of notifying him, the decision was "circulated in media".
