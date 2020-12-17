HC seeks NIC, civic bodies' stand on creating infra for registration of construction workers

New delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the three municipal corporations, NDMC and the Cantonment Board with regard to putting in place the necessary infrastructure for enabling registration of construction labourers working in the national Capital.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to NIC and sought its stand on the issue of creating a separate server to host the website of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board for receiving online applications from workers for registration or renewal of the same.

Presently, the Board is using the Delhi government's servers which hosts websites of various other departments leading to problems in dealing with the workers' applications.

The Board told the court that on writing to NIC for a separate server, it was informed that NIC has added more Virtual Machines to the existing ones which would increase the efficiency of the e-district portal and more speedy work would be possible, thereby benefiting the workers.

Taking note of the submission, the court issued notice to NIC and sought its stand by February 2, 2021.

Notices were also issued to the three municipal corporations, NDMC and the Cantonment Board seeking their stand on the court's suggestion to create an infrastructure to ensure completion certificates are not issued for a building till the builder submits proof that the workers who worked at the site were registered with the BOCWW Board.

The court said that to create such a mechanism or infrastructure, firstly, the Board has to put its house in order. "Secondly, it would be necessary for the municipal corporations/ NDMC and the Cantonment Board to also make requisite changes in its procedures for grant of completion certificates," the

