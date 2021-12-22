HC seeks govt reply on plea for job by man who lost parents in 1984 riots

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi government, asking it to respond to a plea for employment and compensation by a man whose parents were killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots here. The plea sought that the Delhi government be directed to disburse the compensation and benefits as per an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.



In addition to this, the man has also sought to be compensated for the loss of income incurred due to unemployment since the date of eligibility. Justice Rekha Palli of the Delhi High Court gave the Delhi government four weeks to respond to the petition and said the court would grant two weeks further for a rejoinder.

Supporting its prayer, the petition cited a High Court order of November 2019, in which the court had ruled that the 2006 circular issued by the MHA for compensation and jobs to the kin of the victims of the riots, must be followed.

In this case between the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management and the Union of India, the court had also ordered that the administration must provide jobs to the children of those who were killed in the riots. The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the Delhi government in this regard in July 2019, despite which the authorities are yet to reply to him.

The court has now posted the hearing for March next year.