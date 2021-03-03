HC seeks Delhi govt's response on inadequate aid for children's death

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea by parents of two children, who lost their lives during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last year, challenging an assistance scheme to help the riot victims as it provides inadequate compensation for the death of minors.



Parents of the two minors have challenged the fixing of a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the death of a child in riots while the maximum compensation for the death of an adult has been fixed at Rs 10 lakh.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sub-divisional magistrate of Seelampur on the petition, which has also been filed on behalf of CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, who has also been instrumental in securing scholarships for some of such victims of the North-East Delhi violence.

The high court asked the authorities to file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on April 26.

While petitioners Ram Sugarat is the father of a 15-year-old boy, who died after being hit by a tear-gas shell on February 26 last year in Gokulpuri area, Rihana Khatoon is the mother of a 17-year-old boy who lost his life due to a gunshot injury on his head on February 25, 2020, near Jafrabad metro station.

Both the victims were school-going children and had gone to the nearby market to buy household items when the incidents took place.

Advocate Karuna Nandy, representing the petitioners, submitted that fixing the maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the death of a minor during riots while the families of adult victims receive Rs 10 lakh compensation is arbitrary and unreasonable.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to award an equal compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of all deceased riot victims under the 'Delhi government assistance scheme for the help of riot victims', irrespective of whether they are minors or majors.