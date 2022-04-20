HC seeks authorities' stand on plea over construction on Karol Bagh pavements

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of local authorities on a plea seeking contempt action against them for allegedly allowing the construction of permanent structures like kiosks on the pavements in Karol Bagh here.



A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Neena Bansal Gupta issued notice on the plea by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni and restrained any further construction in the area.

In the plea, the advocate has said the construction would cause hindrance in pedestrian movement which is in utter violation of the high court's March 2018 order which had directed the municipal corporations to ensure that no permanent or semi-permanent structure causing hindrance to pedestrian movement, exist on any pavement.

The plea has thus urged the court to punish the contemnors for allegedly acting in utter violation of the March 13, 2018 order by allowing the construction of the kiosks on the pavements.

It has said that a legal notice was sent to the authorities on January 20 calling them to withdraw the November 2021 order directing the kiosk allottees to construct their kiosks near Ajmal Khan Park.