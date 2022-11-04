HC seeks Amanatullah Khan's stand on ACB plea challenging bail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on a plea by the Anti-Corruption Branch challenging his bail in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.



Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice on the ACB's petition for cancellation of the bail granted to Khan by the trial court earlier this year.

According to the FIR, Khan, during his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had indulged in several irregularities, including illegally recruiting 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, the FIR said.

In its petition, the ACB said there are grave and serious allegations against the AAP leader which attract a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and the trial court ordered his release by "completely ignoring" the parameters for granting bail.

It asserted that the investigation is at a "very delicate stage" and the present case requires that Khan be taken into custody on account of the "clout and influence" enjoyed by him, the likelihood of the offences being repeated and the reasonable apprehension of evidence tampering.