HC rips into DU over 'vague affidavit' on exam postponement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ripped into Delhi University over repeated delays and unpreparedness over conducting final-year examinations in its colleges here, with a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad remarking, "Careers of thousands of students are at stake."



The court pulled up the university administration, calling its affidavit "vague". It said, "Your (DU) preparation has left too little to desire, you've been turning turtles too often these days... Do you want us to monitor the University now?"

The court subsequently directed Delhi University to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate exams which have been postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15. The high court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams - online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

The court also said, "You need to be clear and candid to the students... There's much that needs to be said about the way you conducted the mock tests."

The court allowed the prayer of senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the Delhi University, to grant some time as they have to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The court directed the varsity to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, informed the court that the Commission had not allowed the option of promoting final-year students on the basis of assignment or internal assessment. He also told the court that the UGC had granted universities time till September to conduct the examinations and options of both online and off-line exams have been allowed.

The petitioners in the matter had sought cancellation of the online exams and promotion on the basis of internal assessment of past years' scores. Some complained that deadlines for PSU job applications were set on July 31 and exams after August 15 would deprive of the opportunity. Others pleaded that online mode of exams would not be accessible for many in the country.