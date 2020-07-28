HC: Revenue depletion no answer for lack of funding to MCDs

new delhi: The Delhi High Court told the Delhi government on Monday that depletion of its revenue cannot be an answer to lack of funds with municipal corporations to pay salaries of its staff.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said a solution has to be found, and listed the matter for hearing on August 10.

It asked Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to come with instructions on the next date. Mehra told the court that the government's revenues are depleting, but it will do the needful.

The observations came while hearing an application moved by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) which has alleged that Rs 90.60 crore payable as grant-in-aid under the sanitation/urban development head, for the first quarter ending June 30, has not been released yet and Rs 181 crore under the same head for the second quarter is also due.