HC resumes physical functioning partially

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, which has been holding virtual proceedings since March 2020, resumed its physical hearings on Tuesday in a restricted manner after a gap of nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Presently, two division benches and 10 single-judge benches are conducting proceedings physically and the remaining benches are continuing to take up matters through video conferencing.

Most of the judges, who are sitting on physical hearing, are also conducting hybrid proceedings or video conferencing where a request to such an effect is made by the parties.

Since March 2020, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequently, few benches had started holding physical courts everyday on rotation basis.

While the high court had resumed complete physical hearing from March 15, it had decided on April 8 that from April 9, it would take up matters through virtual mode only in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, the court was holding proceedings through video conferencing. Its functioning was restricted to urgent matters from March 16 last year.

Meanwhile, the national Capital recorded 28 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.