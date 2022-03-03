HC resumes full-fledged physical hearings

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday resumed



full-fledged physical functioning which was earlier restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the judges started holding physical hearings while continuing the hybrid system which gives an option to the parties and the advocates to appear virtually through the video conferencing platform.

Since March 2020, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing following the outbreak of COVID-19, and subsequently, few benches started holding physical courts every day on rotation basis.

The high court had resumed physical hearings from November 22 last year but they were suspended on December

30 and a decision was taken to shift to the virtual mode on account of the third wave

of the virus.