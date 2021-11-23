HC resumes full-fledged phy hearings

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday resumed full-fledged physical functioning which was restricted due to the pandemic. All the judges started holding physical hearings from Monday while continuing the hybrid system. The high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing since March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, few benches started holding physical courts daily on rotation basis. Some of them are also holding hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 26 cases of COVID-19 and zero daily deaths on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The death toll stands at 25,095.