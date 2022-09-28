HC restrains AAP from levelling 'false' charges against L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena tweeted "Satyameva Jayate" (truth alone triumphs), soon after the High Court on Tuesday restrained the AAP and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against him.



The Delhi High Court also directed the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to remove their alleged libelous posts, videos and tweets against Saxena on social media.

The AAP leaders had alleged that Saxena had received and channelised demonetised currency in November 2016 while acting as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The party had alleged that Saxena was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

Saxena had sent legal notices to AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah.

He also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

Truth must prevail in public discourse, L-G must face probe: AAP on HC order

Delhi L-G V K Saxena should come forward and face a probe into the allegations levelled against him if he has not done "anything wrong", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday, stressing that truth must prevail in "public discourse".

Hours after the Delhi High Court's interim order came in a matter pertaining to alleged defamatory statements by the AAP and its leaders against Saxena, the Arvind Kejrial-led party said it respects judiciary but nothing can deter it from raising "matters of corruption against any powerful individual".

The AAP "strongly" believes that elected representatives and the political parties have a "duty" to bring up matters of public importance before the citizens, the party said in a carefully-worded statement following the court's interim relief to Saxena.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was high time Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia answered questions raised by his party over the alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn excise policy brought by the AAP government in Delhi. Sisodia pocketed a huge amount of money, he alleged while talking to reporters.