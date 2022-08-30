HC reserves order over admissions at St Stephen's College

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on pleas concerning issues about the admission procedure at St Stephen's College for its 'unreserved seats' in undergraduate courses. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad concluded hearing submission by the parties on the petitions by a law student and St Stephen's College.



Law student Konika Poddar, in her public interest litigation, sought a direction to St Stephen's College to take admission on its 'unreserved seats' only based on marks received by students in the common university entrance test (CUET). St Stephen's College, on the other hand, challenged DU's letter asking it to withdraw its prospectus which gave 85 per cent weightage to the CUET and 15 per cent weightage to college interview for admission to its unreserved seats in UG courses.