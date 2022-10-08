HC reserves order on plea by AAP MLA against bad character tag

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday reserved its order on a plea by MLA Amanatullah Khan against the city police naming him a "bad character", a decision the AAP leader claimed was mala fide and issued in a mechanical manner.

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, contended the due procedure was followed by the competent authorities to arrive at the decision under challenge, and that no sufficient material was placed before the court to prove any mala fide on their part. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, after hearing the oral arguments of the parties, said, Arguments heard. Judgement reserved.

Lawyer M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner, asserted the authorities acted in absolutely mala fide manner while claiming a replica of the history sheet, which is a confidential document, was shared on social media by the spokesperson for a rival political party which has maligned Khan.

It (history sheet) was in your (police's) custody. It is not a public document. This proves their mala fide conduct. Why are they shying away from an inquiry (into the leak)? he argued. Contending that the entire history sheet was bereft of material , Khan's lawyer added such a decision has to be a precautionary order for a person who is habitually addicted to crime.