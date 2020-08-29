HC refuses to vacate stay on telecast of TV programme

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to vacate its stay on the telecast of a programme on Sudarshan TV about a "big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service". In an interim order on Friday, the high court had restrained the channel from airing the programme 'Bindas Bol' which was scheduled for telecast at 8 pm last evening. A special hearing was held on Saturday post 7 pm by Justice Navin Chawla on a plea filed by Sudarshan TV and its editor-in-chief seeking to vacate the stay order on telecast of the programme, a lawyer said. The channel submitted that the Supreme Court, on another petition, on Friday has refused to restrain pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting the programme.