HC refuses to extend time for artistes to vacate government allotted residence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant more time to Indian classical artiste Rita Ganguly, who had challenged a single judge's decision directing her and others to vacate government allotted residences in the national capital by April end.



A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla said it will not grant even one more day and noted that the single judge was more than benevolent while granting two months' time to the artistes to vacate government accommodation.

As the court cautioned the counsel for the 81-year-old Ganguly that it will impose heavy costs on her, the lawyer sought to withdraw the appeal.

"Dismiss as withdrawn," the division bench said.

A single judge of the high court on February 25 had dismissed a batch of pleas by several Indian classical artistes challenging the eviction notices issued by the Centre and had directed them to vacate government allotted residences here in two months.

The court had said to enable all the petitioner artistes to make arrangements and be able to exit the premises with dignity, it was granting a two-month grace period to them from the date of this order to hand over the possession of the accommodations.

Ganguly challenged the single judge's order and also urged the court to grant her a few more months to vacate the premises.

However, the bench said, "We are putting you on caution. Be mindful that the order will come with heavy costs. The single judge has already granted you two months. The single judge was more than benevolent." It further made clear that it was not granting even a single day and termed the plea as "completely nonsensical".