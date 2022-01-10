HC refuses to dismiss FIR against rape accused

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to dismiss an FIR filed against a government employee charged with rape, stating that such an FIR cannot be dismissed on the basis of a settlement reached between the parties and their subsequent marriage because it does not absolve the claimed violation.



As per legal news website Live Law, the court was hearing a motion to quash an FIR filed under sections 376, 323, and 506 of the IPC against the man. The woman informed police that she got into an argument with her male companion, the petitioner, who is a government employee, and that he tried to attack her. Later, she revealed that the man had committed sexual assault on her when she went to talk to him about their marriage.

The lady alleged that she contacted the man via matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com, and that he wanted her telephone number. The man then informed her that he was 32 years old, single, and a Customs officer. He did, however, hide the fact that he had a prior love marriage and that his first wife had committed suicide, for which a court case was underway.

Later, the man put vermillion on her and told her that they were husband and wife, but he refused to let her meet his family. The woman further claimed in her complaint that the petitioner then raped her in a car, following which she filed another complaint against him.