HC refuses interim relief but issues notice in plea against press defamation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to grant any interim relief to a Delhi-based businessman alleging a vicious media campaign against him by a news company in connection with the cruise ship drug bust off the coast of Mumbai.

Justice Rekha Palli, hearing the petition by Arjun Jain — an entrepreneur in the field of entertainment and event management — nonetheless asked the news channel to strictly abide by the existing guidelines in relation to responsible reporting.

Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 16 others.

The court opined that before any interim order is passed, it would examine the guidelines on news reporting by the Centre and News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA).

The judge also remarked that given the conduct of the petitioner, she was not inclined to pass any order at this stage.

I've seen your client's conduct.. He has been in custody (before in another case). I'm issuing notice. This is not a case for giving any interim relief, she stated.