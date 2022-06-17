HC refuses anticipatory bail to massage parlour owner
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of running a racket of illegal sexual activities from her massage parlour.
Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said that considering the grave nature of the allegations, no grounds for anticipatory bail are
made out.
The prosecution opposed the bail application and told the court that one of the workers at the massage parlour informed that she was forced to make sexual relations with the clients by the co-accused in the case as well as by the present applicant who is the owner of the massage parlour.
"Considering the evidence on record, it appears that a racket of illegal sexual activities was carried out on the pretext of the massage parlour and young girls were induced to extend sexual favours. The same also duly stands supported by the statement of 'K' (witness) recorded under Section 161 CrPC… The application is accordingly dismissed," said the court in its order dated June 13.
The applicant argued that she has been falsely accused of running a massage parlour illegally with the co-accused and forcing girls to have sexual relations with the clients.
She contended that in the initial FIR in the case, no role was alleged to her and it was the co-accused who was alleged to have inappropriately touched the complainant.
The FIR in the case was registered by the Adarsh Nagar police station.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Trains torched, internet shut down as stirs rock India16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Govt rejects criticism against Agnipath; issues clarification16 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt16 Jun 2022 7:17 PM GMT
'89% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid'16 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: ...16 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT