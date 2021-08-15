HC Ratan Lal, 22 others from Delhi Police get gallantry, service medals

New Delhi: On the eve of Independence Day, 23 Delhi Police officials have been awarded the police medal for their services. Six of these officials have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 15 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



Amit Sharma, DCP (presently posted as SP Daman), Anuj Kumar, ACP (presently SP, Diu), Late HC Ratan Lal (Posthumous), constables Pardeep Sharma, Mohit Kumar and Naveen were awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

In February 2020, Delhi witnessed the worst violence in which 53 people were killed and injured nearly 600 others. On February 24, 2020, the then DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, who was handling the law and order situation, was present at the protest site at Chand Bagh Mazar to ensure that the traffic was on Wazirabad Road was not disrupted.

The crowd surrounded Amit Sharma and attacked him with knives, rods, stones. He was critically injured.

Head constable Ratan Lal, while saving his senior officers, was shot from the bullet fired by someone from the crowd.

"Injured ACP Anuj and constables Mohit, Pradeep Sharma and Naveen risked their lives and entered the armed mob to act as a wall between the crowd and injured DCP. Without caring

for their lives, they lifted injured DCP over two meters high fence installed at the divider and rushed him towards Yamuna Vihar side," the official said. Ratan Lal and Amit Sharma were rushed to the hospital.

Police said after reaching the hospital, the treatment started but HC Ratan Lal could not be saved. The medical condition of DCP Shahdara remained critical for many days. He had to undergo essential surgeries at the hospital to regain health.