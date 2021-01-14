HC raps MCDs for 'cheating' pensioners

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the MCDs here for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to provide the same, saying it amounted to cheating and criminal breach of trust.



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was also not pleased that the corporations were not paying the pensions of its retired employees on time.

"After taking a subscription (premium) from retired employees, how can you say a cashless facility was not available? How can you stop the pensions? We will stop the salaries of your officers," the bench said.

"If you are taking subscriptions and not providing cashless facilities because you do not have any active contract with any hospital, then it amounts to criminal breach of trust. If you have not active contract, then why take the subscription? From December 2020 you are taking Rs 78,000 as subscription when you have no active contract. It amounts to cheating," the bench further said.

It issued notice to the three MCDs on a PIL by the Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, a teachers' body, alleging inaction on the part of the civic bodies in providing cashless medical treatment to their retired teachers and other employees.

The court also asked them to indicate on affidavit till which month of 2020 have they cleared the medical bills for reimbursement submitted by the pensioners and listed the matter for hearing on January 22.