HC permits suspended AAP members to attend EDMC's special meeting

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday permitted 17 AAP members, who were suspended last month for allegedly creating a ruckus in the House, to attend the special meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) held during the day.



Justice Rekha Palli said that this interim arrangement was subject to the members maintaining decorum in the House and sought EDMC's response on their petition challenging the suspension order.

The court issued notice on the petition and a response was sought from the Mayor of East Delhi.

The judge clarified that if the EDMC is successful in defending the suspension order, appropriate orders will be passed regarding the presence of the suspended members in the

meeting.

"It is directed that by way of an interim arrangement, the petitioners be permitted to attend the special session of the respondent today. The same would however be subject to the undertaking by the senior counsel for the petitioner that they will maintain the decorum of the Sabha/House and it is clarified that the permission is granted to attend the session would be subject to the outcome of the petition. If the respondent is successful in showing (the legality of the suspension), the court will consider passing appropriate order regarding the presence of the petitioner in session today," the judge ordered.