HC orders removal of illegally constructed temple in South Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi government to remove an illegally constructed temple, put up on public land in South Delhi, noting that no religious activity was going on there.



Once the Supreme Court had already directed that no unauthorised construction will be permitted in the name of temple or gurdwara, there is no question why the encroachment be not removed expeditiously so that it is not misused, the high court said.

Justice Rekha Palli directed the Delhi government to remove within 10 days the encroachment which is illegally constructed by someone in front of a property in South Delhi's Defence Colony area and asked Delhi Police to provide assistance in this.

The court remarked, "The whole city is taken for a ride for so many years... When the Supreme Court and high court find encroachment, where is the question of religious committee? Where does it (LG note) say the court cannot order demolition of illegal structure?"

To this, the counsel for Delhi government said the court can order demolition but if the agencies have to take a decision, they have to first take permission from the religious committee.

The court also asked the SHO of the concerned police station to ensure that the idols put inside the illegal structure are placed in a nearby temple so that sanctity of the idols is preserved and sentiments of Hindus should be respected.

The high court allowed the petition seeking removal of encroachment, in the form of an illegally constructed temple, in front of a property in the area.