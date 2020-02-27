HC notices on injured Jamia student's compensation plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices on a petition by a Jamia Millia Islamia student for compensation for injuries allegedly suffered during police action in the Jamia Nagar area here on December 15 last year.

The notices were issued to the central and Delhi governments, Jamia Millia Islamia and the Delhi police after Mohammed Mustafa, through advocate Nabila Hassan, pleaded for directions to authorities concerned to pay at least Rs 1 crore for his physical and mental agony.

The plea also sought court directions for the registration of an FIR against the Delhi Police over its alleged brutality on the campus.

Following protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jamia Nagar, violence was reported on December 15 in the area. Several buses were set afire, with both police and protesters sustaining injuries during the melee.