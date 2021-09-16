HC notice to govt, ILBS over minor's plea to donate part of liver to ailing father

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Delhi government and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on a plea by a minor seeking permission to donate part of his liver to his ailing father, who is suffering from advance stage of liver failure.



Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the state government and hospital authorities on the petition filed by 17 years and 9 month old boy.

The court said the counter affidavit be filed by the authorities within three days and a responsible officer of ILBS shall remain present in the hearing through video conferencing on September 24.

The boy, through his mother, challenged an order passed by the hospital rejecting his application for donating part of his liver to ailing father.

He said there was non-application of mind by the hospital authorities as the rule permits donation of part of liver by a minor in exceptional circumstances which aspect has been totally ignored.