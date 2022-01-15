HC notice to DDCA, Centre on Azad's plea alleging irregularities

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of DDCA and the Centre on a plea by former cricketer Kirti Jha Azad alleging irregularities in the functioning of the cricketing body and seeking appointment of an administrator to take over its affairs.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notices to the Centre, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and former acting president of BCCI C K Khanna on the petition which sought direction to implement a transparent and fair membership system including a waiting list of applicants to stop the ad-hoc system of giving membership.

The court, however, orally refused to grant interim relief to the petitioner by restraining DDCA from giving new memberships of the association.

Azad, in his plea, said the primary reason for filing the present petition is due to the failure of DDCA to have a proper, transparent and fair membership system.

Presently, there are no guidelines/criteria as to how membership is given nor is there a waiting list for members to know where they stand in terms of getting membership. The membership process is plagued by ad-hocism in getting fresh membership and is subjected to the whims and caprice of DDCA officials.

"A vested interest is created by strategically giving membership to selective people and their families, thereby creating a family monopoly, said the petitioner, represented through senior advocate Vikas Singh.

The plea alleged that this is a matter of grave concern as membership is given out

for the sole purpose to usurp the elections.