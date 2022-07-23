HC notes misuse of well-known business names for online fraud; seeks police report

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has taken note of several instances of registration of domain names under the marks of well-known businesses for carrying out online fraud and sought a status report from the police here concerning its investigation in such cases.



Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that the websites under these domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, etc and several cases concerning this malpractice were pending before different benches of the high court.

While asking the Delhi Police to continue its probe, the court directed that all such cases be listed before the same bench while opining that comprehensive directions may be required to be issued to the police authorities, cyber cells, the various banks, National Payment Corporation of India, Reserve Bank of India, etc and the investigation needed to be consolidated.

It has also been brought to the notice of this court that there are a number of cases before the court where fraudulent domain names are being registered under the marks of well-known and established business houses and their brands. The said domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites with details of bank accounts under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, and various other illegal activities, said the court in its order dated July 20.

The Cyber Crime Unit, Special Cell, Delhi shall continue the investigation in these matters. Let a further status report be submitted in respect of the said investigation, on the next date of hearing, the court said.

The court's directions were passed on a lawsuit by Fashnear Technologies Private Limited seeking a permanent injunction to restrain certain fraudulent websites from unauthorizedly using its trademark 'Meesho'-- to defraud and dupe unsuspecting and gullible members of the general public.

The plaintiff alleged that under the pretext of a fake lottery win, the defendants' induced gullible people to submit their bank account details and pay advance charges to receive the prize amount or to avail of gifts such as cars, motorbikes, cash prizes, electronics, etc.