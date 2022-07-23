HC notes misuse of well-known business names for online fraud; seeks police report
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has taken note of several instances of registration of domain names under the marks of well-known businesses for carrying out online fraud and sought a status report from the police here concerning its investigation in such cases.
Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that the websites under these domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, etc and several cases concerning this malpractice were pending before different benches of the high court.
While asking the Delhi Police to continue its probe, the court directed that all such cases be listed before the same bench while opining that comprehensive directions may be required to be issued to the police authorities, cyber cells, the various banks, National Payment Corporation of India, Reserve Bank of India, etc and the investigation needed to be consolidated.
It has also been brought to the notice of this court that there are a number of cases before the court where fraudulent domain names are being registered under the marks of well-known and established business houses and their brands. The said domain names are being used for hosting fraudulent websites with details of bank accounts under the garb of offering jobs, dealerships, franchisees, lucky draws, and various other illegal activities, said the court in its order dated July 20.
The Cyber Crime Unit, Special Cell, Delhi shall continue the investigation in these matters. Let a further status report be submitted in respect of the said investigation, on the next date of hearing, the court said.
The court's directions were passed on a lawsuit by Fashnear Technologies Private Limited seeking a permanent injunction to restrain certain fraudulent websites from unauthorizedly using its trademark 'Meesho'-- to defraud and dupe unsuspecting and gullible members of the general public.
The plaintiff alleged that under the pretext of a fake lottery win, the defendants' induced gullible people to submit their bank account details and pay advance charges to receive the prize amount or to avail of gifts such as cars, motorbikes, cash prizes, electronics, etc.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT