HC mourns death of over 133 DHCBA lawyers during pandemic
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday held a full court reference to pay homage to 133 advocates who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi along with other high court judges and lawyers mourned the death of these advocates who were members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA).
Besides them, the high court also condoled the death of two advocates, including a senior lawyer, who had died in 2015 and 2017 respectively.
During the full court reference, Justice Sanghi referred to the contribution of these lawyers in the legal field and said the legal profession is unique as it brings the professionals to practice their profession in the court premises which becomes a hub, a meeting place where people meet practically daily.
He said the last time a pandemic of this proportion
devastated humanity was nearly 100 years ago and there was hardly anyone who did not suffer any loss of their near and dear ones.
