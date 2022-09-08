HC: Kite flyers cannot modify cotton thread to sharpen it for sparring

New Delhi: A person flying kites cannot modify the thread to sharpen it for sparring with fellow flyers, the Delhi High Court has said while noting the city government has allowed only cotton thread free from glass to be used, amid troubling incidents of people losing lives and receiving injuries because of sharp strings.

The high court's order came while hearing a plea by an association of shopkeepers dealing in sale, purchase and storage of kite flying material, challenging a 2017 notification which states : Kite flying shall be permissible only with a cotton thread, free from any sharp/ metallic/glass components/ adhesives/thread strengthening materials .

The shopkeepers, who also deal in kite string known as 'Saddi' and Manja made of traditional cotton thread manufactured in smaller cities, have contended that the language used in the notification is amenable to interpretation in wide terms.

They said although there is no difficulty in using cotton thread free from sharp, metallic/ glass components but the expressions 'adhesives' and 'thread strengthening material' are wide enough to include several material including those with regard to which there may be no possible objection.

A bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Mahajan said insofar as the petitioner's grievance with regard to this direction is concerned, the same proscribes the use of adhesive and thread strengthening material and it is not applicable to the manufacturers or dealers of kite flying thread but is directed at persons engaged in kite flying.

The Delhi government also clarified that kite flying will be permitted only with cotton thread, free from any sharp/ metallic/ glass components/ adhesives/ thread strengthening materials. This is, clearly, to ensure that the persons, who engage in kite flying, use thread that is incapable of causing any injuries. It prohibits them from taking steps to sharpen the kite flying thread by use of sharp metallic or glass components and adhesives.