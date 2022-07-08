HC junks plea seeking suspension of Jain from Cabinet

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking suspension of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet since he has been in custody in a money laundering case since May 30, reports The Indian Express. "We know our limitations. We have to obey the statutes, rules and notifications. We cannot travel beyond that," said the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad during the hearing.

The counsel representing petitioner Dr Nand Kishore Garg, a former BJP MLA, at the outset of the hearing submitted that there is a constitutional vacuum when it comes to such a situation, and there is no law which prescribes suspension of a minister.

Garg in the petition said Jain has neither resigned as a minister nor has been removed by the AAP. "Health minister Satyendra Jain continues to be a minister without any portfolio even after such serious allegations of money laundering and presently being in the custody of the investigating agency since 30.05.2022," he said in the plea filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi.