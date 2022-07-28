HC junks plea against Jain, also rejects appeal on Collegium

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea to suspend Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet following his arrest in a money laundering case, saying it is for the chief minister to consider whether a person with a criminal background should be allowed to continue as a minister or not.



Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Besides the verdict on the plea against Jain, the high court also gave its judgement dismissing an appeal challenging a single judge's order dismissing the plea seeking the agenda of the Supreme Court collegium's meeting on December 12, 2018, when certain decisions were purportedly taken on the elevation of judges to the apex court, under the RTI.