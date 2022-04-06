HC junks plea against Aadhaar, ration link

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has now dismissed a petition challenging a notification making Aadhaar mandatory to avail free dry ration under the National Food Security Act, 2013, noting that the Supreme Court had already decided that if anyone is availing state largess, they may be required to have Aadhaar cards. The court noted that Parliament had enacted both the NFSA and the Aadhaar Act and if the government had linked the Aadhaar to NFSA benefits to ensure no leakage, then "nothing remains". The plea was filed by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikaar Abhiyaan and was dismissed in default on March 30. The organisation on Tuesday moved a plea challenging the dismissal. Though it was allowed, the reliefs sought in the main petition were declined.