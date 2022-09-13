HC junks PIL seeking action over 'harassment' of pvt liquor vendors

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court junked a Public Interest Litigation that sought to "identify persons who are causing harassment to 186 liquor vendors".



The petitioner in their PIL stated that because of reverting back to the old Liquor Policy, several vendors faced loss, have been harrassed by the investigation agencies on directions of higher authorities and the general public was deprived of opportunities to purchase liquor at cheaper rates.

The petitioner based their action from the press releases/statements made in the media and asked for an inquiry by the Court into the matter. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the PIL was a frivolous plea and dismissed the same with a heavy penalty of Rs 1 lakh to be paid within 30 days.