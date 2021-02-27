HC issues notice to pvt school & Delhi govt on plea against salary cut

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court heard a petition filed by eight teachers of a South Delhi private school on Friday. "Justice V K Rao of the Delhi High Court today issued notices to the school and the Delhi government and sought their responses to petition within 4 weeks. The case has been listed for another hearing on April 13", their lawyer Ashok Agarwal told Millennium Post.



Conflict arose when teachers at the Gyandeep Vidya Mandir School in Madanpur Khadar alleged that the school misappropriated their salary payments; paying them a certain sum every month via cheque but taking back more than half that amount in cash. Since March 2020, they've been receiving barely one-thirds of their actual salary, that too, in cash. All eight have also not been given appointment letters, even though they have been employed at the same school for almost a decade.

A legal notice was served to the school on February 19, on behalf of all eight employees, demanding that they be paid their dues for the duration between March 2020 and January 2021. They also demand that an appointment letter be issued.

The legal notice states that all eight employees are "qualified trained teachers as per Section 10(1) of the Delhi School Education Act,1973" and as such are "legally entitled to salaries as per the 7th pay commission w.e.f. January 01, 2016". "Major part of the salary paid to them is forcibly taken back by the school", the letter adds saying that it violates "Article 14 (Equality before law) and Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty)"