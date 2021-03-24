HC grants protection to inter-faith couple after house attacked by mob

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted police protection to an inter-faith couple, who got married recently and fear for their life after their house was attacked by a mob on March 20.



Justice Anu Malhotra directed the police to file a status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on April 6.

The high court was hearing the petition by the couple, who were also present, urging the court to provide police protection to them and the man's family as after the attack they feel unsafe in their locality.

They sought direction that Rapid Action Force be deployed in the sensitive area to ensure that the situation should not erupt into a communal riot.

Advocate Monika Arora, representing the couple, said the man and the woman are consenting adults and got married of their own free will and their house was attacked by a mob of around 50 people.

The counsel also showed photographs of injured persons, who received stab injured in the attack.

CCTV footage of the area shows the mob entering the narrow lanes and breaking pots and coolers, pelting stones and banging doors to threaten petitioner no. 2 (man), his family and neighbours while people could be heard screaming from inside.

Another video shows damaged bikes and cycles lying on the street, said the petition, filed through advocates Manish Kumar, Akaksh Vajpai, Riddhima Gaur and Archit Vasudev.

The plea said the petitioner woman is an adult and is free to take her decisions and her family should not harass her just because she married a man from another community.