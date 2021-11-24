HC grants anticipatory bail to man in sexual assault case

New Delhi: A man has been granted anticipatory bail in a rape case lodged by a woman working in the HR department of his company, with the Delhi High Court saying that the arrest of a person based on mere allegations has the potential to destroy his reputation and thus it is necessary to apply great care while dealing with arrest at a pre-conviction



stage.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed so while granting anticipatory bail to one Radhe Shyam in an FIR filed by a woman working in the HR department of his company alleging that he induced and pressurize her and other female employees to have physical relations with him.

According to legal news website Live Law, the court observed that the question as to whether or not the sexual intercourse which took place between Shyam and the complainant was consensual in nature or not is to be dealt with at the trial.

However, this court finds it pertinent to note that consequent arrest of an individual on the basis of mere allegations has the potential to destroy the reputation of the said individual. Therefore, it is necessary to apply great care and circumspection while dealing with arrest at a pre-conviction stage," it added.