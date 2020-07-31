HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chief in sedition case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in a sedition case.



Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to the 72-year-old Khan after the police said he was no longer required for further investigation.

Khan's tenure in the commission expired recently.

The court was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his age, health issues and risk of contracting COVID-19.

On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.