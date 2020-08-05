HC extends by 45 days interim bail under-trial of 2,901 prisoners

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim bail of 2,901 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here in the wake of the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in view of a high-power committee's observation that it may not be possible at this juncture to predict definite cut off date for resumption of normal functioning of the court system, and there is no certainty as to when the pandemic threat will be over cutting the need for social distancing'.

The court said the interim bail of these undertrials is extended by 45 days from the date of expiry of the relief on the same terms and conditions and listed the matter for further hearing on September 18.

The bench, which was conducting the hearing through video conferencing, directed the Director General (Prisons) to ensure that the order was conveyed to all 2,901 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) by telephone and other available modes.