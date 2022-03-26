HC displeased over 'no action' against mosquito breeding

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over the city government's failure to amend the law and increase penalty to deter breeding of mosquitoes.

It said its request fell on "deaf ears". The high court, which had earlier asked the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter, directed the bureaucrat to file an affidavit on the action taken, with a rider that if he failed to do so he will have to appear in court on April 22, the next hearing.

"On the aspect of increasing fine, we had earlier directed the Chief Secretary to look into and had issued directions. Unfortunately nothing has been done seriously. We direct the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks, failing which he shall remain present in the next hearing," a special bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said.