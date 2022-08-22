HC dismisses plea to disqualify Satyendar Jain as Minister, MLA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, as a person with unsound mind and disqualify him from being a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) here and a minister.



A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the court, based on averments in a writ petition, cannot declare Jain as a person with unsound mind and disqualify him from the Cabinet and the Assembly.

The bench noted that the MLA is facing prosecution for various offences and the Code of Criminal Procedure — which deals with investigation, inquiry and trial — caters to all contingencies and it is for the prosecution/court to take appropriate steps in accordance with law.

It is true that cases have been registered against respondent No.5 (Jain) and respondent No.5 is facing prosecution for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, the fact remains that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 is a complete code in itself which provides a mechanism in respect of investigation, inquiry and trial. The Code of Criminal Procedure caters to all contingencies and it is for the prosecution/court to take appropriate steps in accordance with law, the court said in its order dated August 16.

This Court, based upon the averments made in the writ petition, in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India cannot declare the respondent No.5 (Jain) as a person with unsound mind and cannot disqualify him from being a member of the Legislative Assembly or the Minister in the Government of NCT of Delhi in the facts and circumstances of the case. Resultantly, the writ petition is dismissed, said the court.

The petitioner, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, claimed in his plea that Jain has himself declared that he lost his memory before the Enforcement

Directorate (ED) and informed the same to the trial court

as well and therefore cannot be permitted to continue as a lawmaker.