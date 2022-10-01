HC dismisses Minister Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a plea by minister Satyendar



Jain challenging a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court.

Justice Yogesh Khanna said all facts were duly considered by the Principal District and Sessions Judge while transferring the case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and it cannot be held that the decision suffered from any illegality or needed interference.

The judge noted that in view of certain circumstances, the ED had an apprehension that justice may not be done and was of the opnion that such an apprehension was to be seen from the the party's point of view and not that of the judge.

"The question is not of integrity or uprightness of the judge but is of an apprehension in the mind of a party," it said.

The court also said the apprehensions raised by the agency were not at a "belated stage" and "the facts show that the department did not merely harbour such apprehension but rather had acted upon it by rushing to this court (at an earlier occasion) ... hence it cannot be said to be flimsy or not reasonable". "The petition is, therefore, dismissed," the court said in its order. Jain had moved the high court last month challenging the September 23 order of Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta transferring the money laundering case to Special Judge Vikas Dhull from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing his bail plea.