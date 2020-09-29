HC directs police to provide full security to arms dealer turned witness Abhishek Verma

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to continue providing three security personnel round-the-clock to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots-related case, as he was receiving threats.



Justice Yogesh Khanna said the high court's September 27, 2017 order directing the DCP (South) to provide in three security personnel for the personal security of Verma and his family members be continued till further orders.

The high court asked the CBI and Delhi Police to file replies to Verma's petition seeking directions to the authorities to continue providing round-the-clock police security cover of three armed PSOs as already provided for the protection of the petitioner (Verma) and his family members from South District Police Lines, Hauz Khas till the examination of the Petitioner is concluded in the riots case before the trial court.

The court said the replies should be filed in four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on November 26.

The court said the submission of Verma's counsel that his presence may be required at the time of trial cannot be brushed aside lightly and also noted that it has been the CBI's claim that he is an important witness.

While Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been given clean chit thrice by the CBI, has refused to undergo a polygraph test, Verma had given conditional consent saying he is ready to undergo the test if he was provided round-the-clock security as he feared a threat to his life.

Advocates Maninder Singh and Dinhar Takiar, representing Verma, told the high court that the security cover provided to him has been suddenly withdrawn by Delhi Police without any prior notice or intimation and also without re-evaluating the threat perception to him and his family members.

Verma's counsel said the security cover was withdrawn by the police on August 8, without any prior notice and it was a violation of the high court's September 27, 2017 order. Verma also wrote a letter to the DCP (South) to not withdraw the security.

Delhi Police counsel Sanjay Lao submitted that as per CBI's input, no other test is required to be conducted on Verma and hence there is no use to continue providing security and after assessment, it was withdrawn. CBI counsel Anil Grover said he will file a reply to the petition and investigation is going on.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, representing the riots victims, said the alleged accused was provided security for the last 35 years and the police are having problems in providing security to a witness.