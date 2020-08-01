HC directs Lady Hardinge to retain 35 staff members

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered Lady Hardinge Medical College to retain the jobs of 35 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), after they alleged illegal termination by the authorities and the contractor that will be replacing the current one.



The judge also ordered the new contractor to engage the services of the concerned 35 Multi Tasking Employees (MTS) employees. "It is directed that the new Contractor i.e. M/s Competent Services (Regd.) shall engage the services of the Petitioners on the same terms and conditions and shall not charge any commission or premium from them," said the order, adding that the M/s Competent Services (Regd.), the new contractor, shall also ensure that the complete salaries as agreed to in the contract would be paid to them.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh, who was hearing the matter, in her order noticed that similar grievances were being raised against different contractors in many cases. "Considering the fact that such a grievance, that a new contractor has been engaged and is charging commission both in lump-sum and as a cut in monthly salaries from the employees has been made against a reputed hospital, a senior official of Ministry of Health shall look into this matter concerning the Lady Hardinge Medical College and submit a report before the next date of hearing," she said.

A Health Ministry official has also been asked to look into the matter concerning the grievances of 35 Lady Hardinge Medical College workers. The petition was filed by All India General Kamgar Union. Meanwhile, the hospital was also asked to comply with the order.

On the other hand, the security guards at the hospital also raised the issue saying that their current contractor Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) will be replaced soon. "For about four months we have been working here and now we are suddenly being removed as the contractor is changing," said a security guard at gate number — 5 of Lady Hardinge run — Kalawati Hospital.