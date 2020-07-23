HC directs DU to consider giving degrees and mark sheets online

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University to take a pragmatic approach and seriously consider the option of setting up a special cell for entertaining students' issues of digital certificates, mark sheets and transcripts.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked Joint Director of DU Computer Centre Sanjeev Singh and Dean (Examination) Vinay Gupta to join the proceedings before the court on Thursday to examine the feasibility of setting up a special cell to issue mark sheets, transcripts, degree certificates and other relevant documents online and also to enable students to have a proper interface with the varsity. The petitioners, represented through advocate Sarthak Maggon, submitted that they wish to apply for their residency programmes in the US and to sit in the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). They said August 15 is the last date by which the degree certificates would have to be uploaded and that they are yet to receive their degrees despite graduating from DU's Lady Hardinge Medical College in 2018.