HC directs constitution of panel concerning maintenance of redeveloped Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the constitution of a committee concerning the maintenance of the Chandni Chowk area as well as the completion of the remaining re-development work there.



A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi said that a lot of time, effort, and money has gone into the re-development process and its situation should not revert to what it was before the project.

The court asked that a committee comprising nodal officers of all the concerned agencies, with the chief nodal officer (CNO) as the chairperson, be constituted and sought a status report on the aspects raised by it within six weeks.

The court directed the chief secretary of the Delhi government to appoint the CNO within two weeks and further clarified that a meeting of the committee shall be called within two weeks of the appointment.

Since a lot of time, effort and money has gone into the redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk area, it is imperative that the work done does not deteriorate and the situation reverts to what it was before the redevelopment work was started, said the bench also comprising Justice Sachin Datta.

We are therefore of the view that a committee should be constituted, consisting of the nodal officers of all the concerned agencies, with the chief nodal officer as the chairperson who should report to this court on the aspects regarding the completion of leftover works of the said project as well as with regard to its maintenance. We deem it appropriate to direct the chief secretary of GNCTD to appoint a CNO for that purpose, the court ordered.

The court said that at this stage, it is not concerned with the development but the maintenance of the area and noted that no meetings of the nodal officers were called after the inauguration of the project in September 2021 and closure of proceedings in another petition concerning the re-development.

Once appointed, the CNO shall call a meeting to review the aspects taken note of here and above within the next two weeks of appointment and file a status report within six weeks, the court said.