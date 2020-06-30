HC defers pleas seeking probe into police brutality in Jamia; police say allegation 'utter falsehood'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday said it will hear next week the pleas related to the violence during Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December last year. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for July 6.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, contended that irresponsible pleadings are filed in the rejoinder of one of the petitioners Nabila Hasan who has sought action against the police for allegedly brutally attacking the petitioners, students and residents of JMI. Hasan's plea has also sought action against the alleged ruthless, and excessive use of force and aggression unleashed by the police and paramilitary forces on students within the university. As her rejoinder to Delhi Police's reply, filed in the petition, was not on court's record, Mehta said he will address the bench on this issue on the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Hasan, said he has filed an application seeking an addition to the prayer made in the petition. Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed through advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair in response to the petitions, has sought dismissal of pleas seeking quashing of FIRs and directions against alleged police brutality in the university during the anti-CAA protests. Opposing a batch of six PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the alleged violence by police inside the campus, the police has said the claim of police brutality is utter falsehood. The police has filed the affidavit in response to various petitions, moved by lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla in south Delhi, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House, in which they had also sought medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for the students. The pleas have also sought registration of FIRs against the erring police officers.